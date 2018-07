Plaintiff Mark Janus stands outside the Supreme Court after the court rules in a setback for organized labor that states can’t force government workers to pay union fees, on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Regarding the June 28 front-page article “Ruling, citing free speech, deals a major blow to organized labor”:

Mark Janus doesn’t want to belong to a union or pay “agency fees” to the union to cover collective bargaining costs. All well and good, but one would hope that he will avoid the hypocrisy of accepting any raises or taking advantage of benefits that result from the collective bargaining he hasn’t paid for.

Siobhan Dugan, Washington