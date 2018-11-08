With the midterm elections now behind us, attention will inevitably turn to 2020. Because no obvious front-runner has emerged for the Democrats, I urge Beto O’Rourke to run for president. Yes, he just lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), but he ran a brilliant campaign and demonstrated the broad appeal that Democrats need in their next nominee for president. Moreover, there is a good historical precedent for Mr. O’Rourke’s candidacy.

At a previous time when our nation was bitterly divided, one of our parties turned to a man who just two years before had been a little-known politician and had failed in his bid for the Senate. Abraham Lincoln not only was elected president, but he also successfully defended our nation’s founding ideals and saved our democracy.

Lawrence Bruser, Chevy Chase