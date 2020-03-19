The March 15 Politics & the Nation article “ ‘People are hurting bad’ in tobacco country” seemed to want readers to be sympathetic to the plight of tobacco farmers. It is now 2020, and too many lies and disingenuous arguments litter the past on tobacco use. It is difficult to stand in the farmers’ shoes without wondering whether they get it. Also, it almost seemed as if the farmers see themselves as exempt from the misery they have dumped on public health.

The statement that “Churches feel the effect — farmers can’t tithe as much. So does the booster club at school, automobile dealerships, service people” made me wonder what kind of people populate tobacco communities. Countless communities, from steelmaking to automobile manufacturing, have had to retrain and adjust to change. Haven’t tobacco-producing communities realized they need to work together to transform their economic base?

It would be interesting to learn what North Carolina has done to assist these farmers in making the needed transitions to their economic base.

Ray Orem, Richmond