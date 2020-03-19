The statement that “Churches feel the effect — farmers can’t tithe as much. So does the booster club at school, automobile dealerships, service people” made me wonder what kind of people populate tobacco communities. Countless communities, from steelmaking to automobile manufacturing, have had to retrain and adjust to change. Haven’t tobacco-producing communities realized they need to work together to transform their economic base?
It would be interesting to learn what North Carolina has done to assist these farmers in making the needed transitions to their economic base.
Ray Orem, Richmond