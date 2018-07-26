Regarding Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 President Jackie L. Jeter’s July 22 letter, “To strike or not to strike”:

Each day, I use a rail service other than Metro to get to work. It is one of two rail options available to me given my 50-mile distance from the nearest Metro stop, the Franconia-Springfield station. This particular rail service always runs on time. The equipment is clean, well-lit and air-conditioned, and the cars and stations are in safe, working order. The onboard staff and the employees who work behind the scenes strive to provide excellent customer service to patrons. If there are delays, riders are informed in a timely manner via social media and text messages. If there is a significant delay, riders receive a no-questions-asked voucher for a free ride (and certainly no need to “preregister” their train passes). Recently, I posted to the rail service’s social media page that its ticket terminals were down. The service promptly responded that a vendor would be dispatched to repair the terminals. The next day, the ticket terminals were fully operational.

If there are challenges between management and the employees, they are settled in a civil manner in private, not on the station platforms with thousands of stranded and frustrated commuters. Patrons are treated as equals to management and the union, not leveraged as pawns.

Annabel L. Lang, Fredericksburg