Regarding the April 14 front-page article “Venezuelan military foils U.S. hopes”:

The answer is not in repeating the false claims, including the wholly unsubstantiated assertion that 20,000 Cuban intelligence and military officers are holding guns at the heads of their Venezuelan friends — a ludicrous allegation about which none of the supposed 1,500 Venezuelan “defectors” has provided any reliable information.

Instead, the answer lies in whether the Venezuelan officer corps supports Juan Guaidó and the radical wing of the opposition he comes from — which organized the violent “guarimbero” vigilantes who have stabbed, burned and killed suspected supporters of President Nicolás Maduro in protests; which has shoved away opposition moderates; which has failed to articulate a political program other than rejection of everything the late president Hugo Chávez and Mr. Maduro have done in the past 20 years. Or whether the officers believe that, while Chávez and Mr. Maduro have certainly engaged in excesses, a U.S.-backed political neophyte will be any better. Or whether they welcome U.S. military action coordinated with their historic enemy, Colombia. Or whether Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, who attended a U.S. Army “advanced training” course at Fort Benning, Ga., in the 1990s, is impervious to what a military coup would look like in the 21st century.

The story’s there if you look for it.

Fulton Armstrong, Arlington

The writer is a former national intelligence officer for Latin America and former Senate Foreign Relations Committee senior adviser for Latin America.