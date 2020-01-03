We now have a president who thinks he is a monarch and governs accordingly. Sure, we picked him, but only with the “help” of Russian operatives, in combination with an utterly antiquated electoral college. So now our plight is having to abide a leader who idolizes dictators worldwide and wages a war on the free press. He is in the process of packing the federal courts with his like-minded appointees. And he will do everything in his now-immense power to steamroll whoever his competition may be this year, the popular will be damned.