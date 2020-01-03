In his Dec. 31 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The electorate will craft democracy’s 2020 message,” Michael Gerson reminded readers that selection of U.S. senators was made available to the people as of 1913, upon ratification of the 17th Amendment. Before that, senators had been picked by state legislators. This was progress.

Or so it seemed. All members of Congress are now indeed elected directly, but, once they are in power, their votes are by and large purchased by corporate concerns that offer gigantic bundles of cash that speak ever so much more loudly than do the pleas of ordinary citizens. If you’ve ever wondered why we can’t pass even minimal background checks on firearm sales, this is why.

We now have a president who thinks he is a monarch and governs accordingly. Sure, we picked him, but only with the “help” of Russian operatives, in combination with an utterly antiquated electoral college. So now our plight is having to abide a leader who idolizes dictators worldwide and wages a war on the free press. He is in the process of packing the federal courts with his like-minded appointees. And he will do everything in his now-immense power to steamroll whoever his competition may be this year, the popular will be damned.

Alas, our “democratic experiment” is fast approaching its endgame. We ordinary citizens will have been forced to forfeit our right to exercise our free will. The Constitution will be thought of as but so many scraps of paper.

Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.