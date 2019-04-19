The April 15 editorial “Incapable and unqualified” brought out the incompetence of many people whom President Trump has named for political reasons to ambassadorships and senior positions in Foggy Bottom. The fat cats have been named ambassadors in flagrant disregard of the Foreign Service Act of 1980, which states (in Section 304) that “positions as chief of mission [i.e., ambassadors] should normally be accorded to career members of the Service. . . . Contributions to political campaigns should not be a factor in the appointment of an individual as a chief of mission.”

Unfortunately, both our parties ignore this mandate, neither criticizes the other for doing so, and we continue to be the only advanced country with a diplomatic spoils system. Roughly 40 percent of the ambassadors Mr. Trump has named are non-career — and inside the State Department, only three out of 40 senior positions are held by career officers. Yet there was a time, when Henry Kissinger was secretary of state in a Republican administration, that all but one of the undersecretaries and assistant secretaries were career officers.

Peter Bridges, Arlington

The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer who served as ambassador to Somalia during the Reagan administration.