Now that the impeachment trial of our president has begun, and Republican senators appear prepared to excuse, approve or ignore the actions he has taken, I hope they will consider that if they do not have witnesses, listen openly and honestly to the evidence presented and only then make an educated and moral decision, at least two things will be true: They will have set a new “standard” for accepted behavior from our Senate and our future presidents, and they will have given the current president absolute license to continue his “perfect” behavior.