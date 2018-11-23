Let me get this straight: President Trump, under whose authority as president and commander in chief of the armed forces U.S. troops are deployed and at risk in combat zones, “does not want to associate himself with wars he views as failures” [“Facing criticism, Trump weighs first war zone visit,” front page, Nov. 20]? Under what interpretation of his oath of office is this permissible? We have as president a military groupie, who loves being “commander” and enjoying the perks and trappings of that role, but who has absolutely no understanding of the armed forces’ proper function or use in U.S. democracy, and no understanding of his obligations to the military as commander, or to all of us, as elected civilian head of state.

But let’s dig a little deeper, as this article did, and we discover another horrifying truth: Our leader, who styles himself the symbol of American strength, is just personally afraid. Everyone in uniform should take note.

Tom Wolfson, Washington