Unresolved through policy and evidence-based, innovative practices, this problem has far-reaching impacts. Last year, nearly 20,000 youths turned 18 or 21 and aged out of care without a permanent home. With nowhere to turn for support, many are at a higher risk of negative outcomes, such as homelessness, unemployment and early parenting, all of which can happen to a child who can’t go home and simply say, “I need some help.”

Children enter foster care through no fault of their own because of abuse and neglect. Unfortunately, the myths, misperceptions and realities surrounding foster care and foster-care adoption can give many prospective parents pause. With more accurate information, real-time access to resources and a supportive network, providing a safe, loving home for children in need can be a viable and joyful option for many more families and our children in need.

Rita Soronen, Columbus, Ohio