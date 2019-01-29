Shoshana Zuboff’s Jan. 25 Friday Opinion essay, “Curb the excesses of surveillance capitalism,” was correct to advocate greater oversight and control by a suprasocietal governing leviathan — government and governance — of the data-gathering and behavioral manipulation by several Internet servers and by subsidiary marketers.

This situation nutshells the terms and quality of our very citizenship roles within the putative, albeit hypothetical, technosphere and technopolity — technological citizenship — into focus. The terms and quality of our individual, cocooned, constellated technological citizenship roles are shaped first by private players and private forces. But then the terms and quality of our socially cocooned roles within the technosphere are shaped by how those players and forces are overseen and controlled by suprasocietal, binding institutions of governance that define the polity of the technosphere, the technopolity. With our very privacy — and our very free will — at stake, something’s gotta gov. We’d better chaperone. Otherwise, our citizenship roles within the technosphere and technopolity will be little more than Orwell that ends will.

Philip Frankenfeld, Washington