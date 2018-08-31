The horrifying Aug. 30 front-page article “U.S. government denies Americans their passports” described yet another instance of our government camouflaging racism as respect for the law. Holding a passport is proof of U.S. citizenship and, normally, having a passport means you can renew it. A largely routine process.

The government’s refusal to renew a passport de facto strips someone of his or her citizenship. This is not a routine bureaucratic procedure but a grave act in which the burden of specific proof should be on the government. Seemingly, however, certain people from a certain part of the country are being treated as guilty of citizenship fraud until proven innocent, with the State Department demanding documentation that almost any native-born American would have great difficulty providing. No surprise that those who can afford to sue the government generally win. But the government seems to hope that some people will just give up.

Has the government targeted people of Norwegian descent delivered by midwives in Minnesota, or those of Irish descent delivered by midwives in Massachusetts? Doubtful. Hispanics are the targets once more.

Eric R. Terzuolo and Deborah P. Park, Washington

The Aug. 30 front-page article “U.S. government denies Americans their passports” reported on a craven, illegal State Department policy. People are being accused and punished without a presentation of evidence. In contravention to the Constitution, they are guilty until proven innocent. What an outrage.

If the courts don’t correct this, they too are craven and the individual judges should be subject to impeachment. This also makes one consider removing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If he is acting under orders of the president, then the president should be removed. The actions reported in the story are criminal.

James S. Leanos, Annapolis