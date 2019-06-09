Migrants sit on the ground after crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso on May 31. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Regarding the June 6 front-page article “Programs for child migrants halted”:

Children alone in a foreign country should be taken care of regardless of their legal status. If we are not the country that is to take the “tired, [the] poor, [the] huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” then who is? What has happened to our identity that has allowed us to forget our immigrant ancestors — many of whom fled violence just as these children do now? English, Scots, French, Irish and Germans came here and built our country upon the rightful land of Native Americans.

These children are fleeing violence, as did the Jewish refugees whom we turned away aboard the M.S. St. Louis during the Holocaust, many of whom were later killed as a result. We have been given a golden opportunity to redeem ourselves for such failures, and yet we descend further into the blatant mistreatment of children who are victims of circumstance.

This does not prove that the Trump administration is fiscally responsible, nor does it prove that it is tough on crime. It proves only that it lacks empathy and a basic understanding of our shared humanity. This is the greatest national shame of our time, among many, which will be written about for years to come.

I am yet again ashamed of my government and my country.

Martin McGuigan, Frederick