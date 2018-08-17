The lawsuit filed in federal court on behalf of emotionally disturbed children is more of a scandal to those of us old enough to remember the class-action lawsuit Bobby D. v. Barry, filed in 1977 on behalf of the same population of troubled, neglected children in the custody of the D.C. Public Schools and the Department of Human Services [“Lawsuit: D.C. has failed hundreds of emotionally disturbed kids in its care,” Metro, Aug. 15]. The charges then echo the charges filed in the current suit: failure to provide less restrictive treatment in the community rather than in faraway (and expensive) psychiatric institutions, failure to provide adequate educational options, and failure to provide family services, after-school services or any of the options called wraparound services that now are standard care for troubled kids in many other communities. Such services are better for children and ultimately cost less money.

The resulting consent decree required DHS to develop community-based resources so that 600 children could return home. The District failed to meet its obligations. As founder of City Lights School, I witnessed the suffering and neglect of emotionally troubled D.C. children, especially poor children. Ironically, the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, which filed the current suit, is the same organization that filed Bobby D. v. Barry (with support from the Children’s Defense Fund and the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Clinic) 40 years ago.

Judy Tolmach Silber, Chevy Chase