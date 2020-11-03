The polls over the past few months trended decisively in a certain direction, which I can confidently say because it occurred before the writing of this column. Millions of people across America began to feel the first stirrings of hope again, at the thought that possibly, just possibly, there would be a president whom they could look away from for minutes at a time without fearing that something horrible and unforeseen would occur. Someone who seemed as though he had experienced ordinary human emotions, regularly, throughout his life. They maybe are heaving a deep sigh of relief right now, and their shoulders have lowered a full inch. But then again, it might also be that they aren’t, and maybe those shoulders descended momentarily only to rocket skyward when someone refused to accept that the night’s results were legitimate!

No matter what happened on election night, we can also feel sure as a nation that it was absolutely not what the Founders intended. No matter what is going on at the time of your reading this, the Founders had no idea that this particular scenario would arise. They were too busy trying to compromise on the subject of slavery to worry that generations down the line, the country would still have the albatross of the electoral college, a system designed because the Founders thought it would be bad if there were a popular vote for president, hanging ominously around its neck, making it unwelcome when it showed up at weddings and tried to narrate its maritime adventures. The good news is that the electoral college certainly worked if your goal was preventing there from being a popular vote for president!

Even discounting our constitutional countermajoritarianism, it could be that our long, national nightmare of a presidency with no regard for human life, science or the notion that policy should not be set on Twitter at 2 a.m. is at last ended. Of course, it could also be that what preceded was only a dim intimation of what will follow and there will be four more years of this, but worse, without the last remaining Adults in the Room or even the assorted 10-year-olds stacked on top of one another in trench coats in the room. It could be that we are still trapped in this elaborate fever dream where everything is made up except the people who are getting hurt. Perhaps we face four more years of Trump rallies and who knows what lurking beyond.

What I can confidently say is that when you are reading this, it will be Nov. 4. That is something on which we can all agree (except for the people who are angrily holding out against daylight saving time and have refused to move their clocks in any direction at all without concessions). And if there is one thing over which we as a nation can come together at this time, it is that there is not one thing over which we as a nation can come together. But perhaps we can build something off of that. We are all huddled together in the moment after the lightning, waiting for the thunderclap.

It is hard to write in this Schrödinger’s Cat moment of history, when the cat exists in two states simultaneously, and you just hope they are both states where all the ballots cast are going to be counted.

What truths exactly can we hold to be self-evident?

Uncertainty is exhausting.

This is the first day of the rest of our lives.

All things will pass.

It is Wednesday. Unless, of course, it isn’t.