I prepared myself for a mode of fandom I assumed while rooting for some bad Orioles teams in the late 1980s. I would appreciate individual performances when they came from Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick or Sean Doolittle. I would simply be happy it was baseball season and there were games to watch, even if my team wasn’t likely to win.

These guys sure proved me wrong. I don’t know if there has ever been a more tenacious team. Best of all, they got good. Better than good. Since May, they’ve been great.

They deserve this. And while a four-game sweep with the Nats handily on top might have saved me a few gray hairs, this seven-game brawl was fitting, with fighters fighting to the end and coming out on top.

Mark Briscoe, Alexandria

Congratulations to the Nationals for their World Series victory. The Nats outplayed our Astros when it counted, particularly in the last two games here in Houston. We also noted that they have some fine, enthusiastic and courteous fans, unlike some others who will go unnamed. Let’s do it again next year.

Chuck and Kathy McSpadden, Bellaire, Tex.

Washington had a hole in its baseball heart that was filled by the Montreal Expos. And now, the victorious Washington Nationals have filled a hole in Montreal’s heart. A grateful city tips its Expos cap to you.

Michael Leo Donovan, Montreal

In his Oct. 29 Sports column, “Game 5 proved it’s just a matter of time till robot umps arrive, for better or worse,” Adam Kilgore said the introduction of robot umpires would mean balls in the dirt that bounce up into the strike zone would have to be called strikes. That doesn’t have to be so. The National Hockey League uses goal cameras to determine whether a puck has entirely crossed the goal line. The officials have the responsibility of washing out goals when there’s goalie interference or a player’s skate kicks the puck in or, for that matter, when the play is offside.

All an automated pitch track can do is show whether a ball that crosses the plate is in the strike zone when it does. It can’t tell whether time has been called, whether a batter is hit by the pitch or, for that matter, whether a ball hits the dirt before it gets to the strike zone.

Baseball has always been concerned with giving credit where credit is due. There have been records of hits, runs and putouts for a long time. Now, technology is developing that can tell us every detail of when the ball leaves the batter’s bat and every detail of every pitch, and interested fans can follow it in real time. Why should it be that the only person who doesn’t have the benefit of the live stream is the home-plate umpire?

Janet Wamsley, Arlington

In his Oct. 31 op-ed, “The norms that make baseball great,” George F. Will addressed the celebrations of Alex Bregman and Juan Soto in Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals. Both players carried their bats all the way to first base while admiring their home runs on baseball’s biggest stage, a practice that is frowned upon by baseball traditionalists.

If these celebrations are killing baseball, then I hate to break it to him: Baseball is doomed. People who wonder why young sports fans don’t watch baseball need not look further than dated “unwritten rules” that suck the fun out of the game. Young players should be encouraged to express their passion. Superstars such as Mr. Bregman and Mr. Soto should not have to apologize for their exuberance in the most stressful moments of their young careers.

Considering Major League Baseball’s “We Play Loud” campaign, a national columnist should not be trying to pull the game back to what it used to be. Baseball is often dismissed as boring and unwatchable, but more moments such as those on Tuesday night might just change that.

George Lewis, Falls Church

I attended the Nationals game on Oct. 26, traveling by Metro to and from the game. There were close to 44,000 people there, many of whom took Metro because parking is limited and very expensive near the stadium. After the game, I expected to wait forever among the crowds at the train for the trip home. This was not the case. By the time I reached the Navy Yard entrance, there was no line and there were multiple trains with many empty cars and Metro personnel on hand to help and keep the process safe. I was impressed.

Also, kudos to the D.C. police on hand at the stadium. There was a strong police presence, but they were cordial, wearing Nats baseball caps and conveying a safe but friendly atmosphere. D.C. did it right.

Donna Mrozek, Vienna

