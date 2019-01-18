I appreciated Elizabeth Bruenig’s Jan. 17 Thursday Opinion column, “The loneliness-industrial complex.” Such sad shape we are in that people are becoming lonelier — even young people. We have forgotten how to connect with one another. I meet so many people who do not know, or care to know, their neighbors.

There are constantly more people and improved communications and more opportunities even for shut-ins, and still people have to quell their loneliness by watching videos or pampering a pet? How about just picking up the phone or knocking on a door? Volunteering? Joining a club? Talking to another lonely person? I guess the rest of us could help facilitate this.

Christine Matthews, Washington