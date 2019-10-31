I am indebted to George F. Will for calling attention to Jonathan Rauch’s brilliant essay,

“Rethinking Polarization,” in the current National Affairs [“Can our awfulness strengthen our politics?,” op-ed, Oct. 27]. Mr. Rauch is spot on in defining the inherent tribalism that holds sway globally as largely the product of anger and antipathy rather than differences of policy. I share the skepticism of the last paragraph of Mr. Will’s column about Mr. Rauch’s prescriptions for combating tribalism. With regret, I fear that Mr. Rauch was closer to the fearful truth when he wrote, “We cannot change human nature. We are stuck with our Serengeti-evolved selves.”