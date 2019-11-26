This needs to change. Schools should pursue a more active role not only in academic education but instruction concerning environmental education as well. Capital City Public Charter School, the school discussed in the article, already has a great start with helping students learn more about the nature around them by getting them to survey land near their school. Even hosting lessons outside can provide opportunities for instructors to relate what students are learning to their real-world lives. Educating students more about the environment will contribute to improving the Earth’s overall well-being in the future.