How do the most high-achieving performers get into the best mind-set for their work, their competitions, their experiments? Can they make their own luck? I set out to answer that question and discovered that writers, inventors, artists, musicians, athletes, scientists and actors often look for a particular routine that, rightly or wrongly, they associate with their success. No two people are alike, and neither were their "Recipes for Good Luck," as I called my book on the subject.