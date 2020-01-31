Some coverage of the push for paid family and medical leave for all Virginia workers and business owners might lead readers to believe this type of program would harm the business community [“ Democrats’ worker-friendly push: Boost minimum wage, require paid leave ,” Metro, Jan. 29]. In fact, it’s the opposite.

I am the founder and owner of Well-Paid Maids, a living-wage home-cleaning company. In my testimony before the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee last week, I shared how my business has provided paid leave to all employees since I started it more than two years ago. I adopted this policy because it’s good for my workers and my company.