Some coverage of the push for paid family and medical leave for all Virginia workers and business owners might lead readers to believe this type of program would harm the business community [“Democrats’ worker-friendly push: Boost minimum wage, require paid leave,” Metro, Jan. 29]. In fact, it’s the opposite.

I am the founder and owner of Well-Paid Maids, a living-wage home-cleaning company. In my testimony before the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee last week, I shared how my business has provided paid leave to all employees since I started it more than two years ago. I adopted this policy because it’s good for my workers and my company.

I also told the committee that the paid leave I can provide through the private market, through short-term disability insurance, is costly and provides skimpy coverage. The paid-leave bill in the General Assembly would cut my paid-leave expenditures by more than two-thirds while bumping up benefits significantly. That is what a pro-business policy looks like.

It’s too bad that obstructionist groups who purport to speak on behalf of business can’t see how a paid-leave insurance fund helps companies such as mine.

When you set ideology aside, the facts — in dollars and cents — are plain to see.

Aaron Seyedian, Takoma Park