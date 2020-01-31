I also told the committee that the paid leave I can provide through the private market, through short-term disability insurance, is costly and provides skimpy coverage. The paid-leave bill in the General Assembly would cut my paid-leave expenditures by more than two-thirds while bumping up benefits significantly. That is what a pro-business policy looks like.
It’s too bad that obstructionist groups who purport to speak on behalf of business can’t see how a paid-leave insurance fund helps companies such as mine.
When you set ideology aside, the facts — in dollars and cents — are plain to see.
Aaron Seyedian, Takoma Park