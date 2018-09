A person picks up a Pakistani newspaper with Imran Khan on the cover in Peshawar, Pakistan, n Aug. 18. (Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Regarding the Aug. 19 news article “Swearing-in of premier marks new era in Pakistan”:

That Pakistan, a South Asian country of 205 million people, demonstrated a peaceful transition of power through the democratic process by electing Imran Khan as prime minister was not given a prominent place reflects an unbalanced approach in reporting.

I am pained to see what appears to be a continuing bias.

Riaz Haider, Potomac