The Feb. 7 editorial “The way forward on Venezuela” told it as it is. In December 1989, Panama was invaded. Dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega’s capture cost more than 1,000 lives, including those of 23 U.S. service members. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is not worth one life. The United States must not become a lead player in the Caracas drama.

Gonzalo T. Palacios, Kensington

The writer is the author of “From Watergate to Hugo Chávez: An Ex-Diplomat’s Memoirs.”