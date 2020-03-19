Robert Pestronk, Chevy Chase

Regarding the March 16 front-page article “As shutdowns expand, Fed deploys its arsenal”:

When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it acts to create money. The Fed worries about deflation. Stocks fall; people stop going out and hunker down at home. They buy less, which causes stocks to fall and people to buy less, which causes stocks to fall and companies to lay people off, which means people buy less. A “deflationary spiral” would have catastrophic economic effects: Every business laying people off means less money in the economy.

This crisis will put millions of people out of work. Restaurants, theaters, concert halls, bars, museums, amusement parks, malls, stadiums and arenas will close. A vast sector of the economy will be shut down for months.

Paid leave offers an obvious solution to this. Workers unable to do their jobs because of the coronavirus would simply get paid leave. But how can a small business, which itself makes no money during the crisis, afford to pay its workers? The answer is simple. The Internal Revenue Service can just issue checks. People would have money to spend, and the deflationary spiral would be held off.

Workers who received these checks would have to pay the money back, but at the same interest rate the Fed charges its member banks. It would be functionally identical to the way the Fed creates money by lending to member banks, without the inefficiency and rent-seeking of the multiple banks that stand between you and the money the Fed creates.

Michael O’Malley, Arlington

In his March 16 op-ed, “Will the coronavirus socialize our thinking?,” E.J. Dionne Jr. discussed the many requirements for controlling covid-19, all the way from testing to treating this disease.

The skeptic might say a pandemic office is a waste of money because pandemic diseases occur very rarely. With global trade greatly increasing, pandemic outbreaks will be more frequent, so we must be able to respond to a pandemic crisis instantaneously. That certainly is not the case this time.

We have accepted national security as it applies to defense. Whether we like it or not, we must also accept the term “national security” as far as pandemic outbreaks are concerned.

Gideon Kantor, Garrett Park

The Peace Corps, for the first time, is evacuating its volunteers.

I was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic in 1965 when then-President Lyndon Johnson sent in 22,000 troops to put down what was thought to be a communist-inspired revolution. Even though it was a dangerous and volatile situation, the decision was made to keep Peace Corps in-country because volunteer service was supposed to be different, with volunteers living life as Dominicans experienced it.

Now, the Peace Corps is evacuating volunteers worldwide because of the threat of the coronavirus. Are volunteers really safer in the United States than they would be in their host countries? And in any case, most volunteers are part of the low-risk population. This is a bad decision that undermines the very principles of Peace Corps service.

Minor W. Anderson, Oakton

I did a double take when I read in Marc A. Thiessen’s March 18 op-ed, “China should forever be linked to the virus’s spread”:

“This is what totalitarian regimes do. First, they lie to themselves, and then, they lie to the world. The system creates such fear that people are terrified to report bad news up the chain, causing ‘authoritarian blindness.’ Then, when those at the top finally discover the truth, they try to cover it up — because leaders who abuse their people are less concerned with saving lives than making sure the world does not discover the deadly inefficiency of their system.”

Did Mr. Thiessen inadvertently describe President Trump’s approach to the corona, er, excuse me, China virus?