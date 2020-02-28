In his Feb. 22 op-ed, “It’s pandering season for Democratic candidates,” Colbert I. King shared with us his distaste for all the ways the Democratic candidates are attempting to curry favor with certain political influencers who have the ability to sway minority voters. For example, he mentioned former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg dining on soul food with the Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) breaking (corn) bread with a local hip-hop artist in North Charleston, S.C. Mr. King also cited former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s apology for stop-and-frisk and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) calling for a review in a possible miscarriage of justice as further evidence of pandering by the leading Democratic candidates. Honestly, many might take issue with the assumption that the sharing of a meal with a local power player is in the same “pander league” as expressing regrets about stop-and-frisk.

According to the dictionary meaning, pandering is “the act of expressing one’s views in accordance with the likes of those to which one is appealing.” So could it be that pandering is just good politicking?

In that case, maybe the Democrats should send the entire pander patrol up to Wisconsin early and often, because if 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had sat down and had a beer with the locals in Milwaukee and Madison, it would have helped her win the presidency.

Clare Jayne, Alexandria