According to the dictionary meaning, pandering is “the act of expressing one’s views in accordance with the likes of those to which one is appealing.” So could it be that pandering is just good politicking?
In that case, maybe the Democrats should send the entire pander patrol up to Wisconsin early and often, because if 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had sat down and had a beer with the locals in Milwaukee and Madison, it would have helped her win the presidency.
Clare Jayne, Alexandria