Ms. Bowser, The Post’s Perry Stein reported, wants to bring small groups of students — those with high needs — back to schools, with the aim of offering the option of some in-person learning to all students by Nov. 9, when the second term begins. The District in July had announced it would institute hybrid instruction when school started, but a spike in the infection rate caused those plans to be scrapped in favor of continuing the all-virtual learning instituted in March.

The city’s infection rate, recent data shows, has now fallen to levels that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says would allow schools to open with lower risks of transmission. The District is in Phase 2 of recovery, with more businesses, museums and other venues — including some private and charter schools — reopening at reduced capacity. Among the measures adopted by schools that have reopened: curbside temperature checks, mandatory masks, plexiglass for student and teacher desks, improved ventilation systems (teaching outdoors when possible), sanitizer dispensers, assignment of students to small social pods, and regular and rigorous cleaning of bathrooms and other facilities.

Administration officials said they will put in place all necessary safety measures, but the vagueness of their plans has not inspired much public confidence. Parents and teachers need to know details, yet with less than two weeks before Ms. Bowser wants to start the limited reopening, little information has been released. On the positive side, officials are talking about starting on a strictly voluntary basis. A spokesman for the teachers unions said it has identified at least 100 teachers who are interested in returning to classrooms for small-group learning, and it is thought there are many more.

No doubt those teachers know well the failings of distance learning. While anecdotal evidence suggests that instruction has improved since the spring’s abrupt transition, some children are falling through the cracks and simply not learning. Some have never logged in, others show up haphazardly, and many are struggling with the technology and lack of attention. Those most impacted are children who already live on the margins of racial and economic inequities. They need to get back to school, so let’s hope Ms. Bowser — and her counterparts in other cities — marshal the will and the means to address this most urgent need.