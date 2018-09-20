No matter whom you believe about what happened more than 35 years ago involving (or perhaps not involving) Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, at the root of the controversy is an unsupervised, alcohol-infused party with teenage minors that took place at a private home in Montgomery County. This should be a cautionary tale for all families — especially parents. Whether Mr. Kavanaugh was involved is beside the point. If the party happened, the guilty parties were the grown-ups who enabled it to occur in the first place. As a parent, I shudder to think of teenage lives lost because young people drove drunk after these kinds of parties.

The Senate hearings that are planned to address the Kavanaugh controversy should identify at whose home the party allegedly took place. Even though more than 35 years have passed, the adults — who presumably were parents of high schoolers at the time — should be present at the hearings. They should step forward to accept responsibility for this sordid mess.

Phil Alperson, Silver Spring