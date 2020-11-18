Twitter-analog Parler saw a short-term surge in popularity when the original Twitter labeled a tweet of President Trump’s for the first time this summer; following the election Parler’s user base has ballooned again, along with a rise in audience for MeWe (a little more like Facebook) and Rumble (more like YouTube). The upside of the shift in Twitter’s and Facebook’s tactics is, of course, that the most harmful lies on the Internet can no longer spread unchecked to billions of users who never sought them out. The downside is that those who do seek them out by leaving for an edgier alternative are far less likely to be exposed to counterclaims — and more likely to fall forever down the rabbit hole.

Whether these alternative platforms can really replace their inspirations is dubious. The bigger sites still have the alluring advantage of being, well, bigger. And radicalism on the Internet has always thrived on baiting the other side into arguments, a tactic called “trolling” or “triggering the libs.” There are no libs to trigger in a conservative echo chamber. More likely, the Parlers of the world will turn into staging grounds of sorts for movements the progenitors eventually hope to push out into the mainstream: individual events such as rallies, or else theories — the QAnons of tomorrow. This means the election disinformation crisis isn’t over today, and it won’t be over anytime soon.

So what now? Facebook, Twitter and their like face the knotty task of functioning as political forums even as political discourse is polluted by a flat-out falsifiable story of voter fraud and count-rigging. And Parler and its peers will also have to navigate the thicket of content moderation — distinguishing incitements to violence from routine rabble rousing, for instance. Ideally, those who run Parler and those who pay for it, such as funders Rebekah Mercer and her family, will also recognize how damaging it is to allow the proliferation of baseless propaganda that calls into doubt the legitimacy of this country’s incoming president.

Meanwhile, the country’s information ecosystem is fracturing. What Parler is to Twitter, Newsmax and One America News are to Fox News and the other major networks. These aren’t merely alternative news sites; they are sites that cloak themselves in the mantle of news while peddling deception. Reality itself has turned into a controversy, and it’s hard to see a way out. Then-counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway gave us a clue about what was to come nearly four years ago: Fact-checks go only so far when “alternative facts” can be routinely conjured out of thin air.

