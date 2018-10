Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway chats with fellow guests at the 50th annual Meridian Ball in Washington on Oct. 12. (Kate Warren/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 15 Style article “Dancing in from a bygone era”:

Members of Congress, congressional staffers and White House officials party in high style at the Meridian Ball in the District, and President Trump has another rally and golfing weekend. All the while, poor folks in the Florida Panhandle have no water, shelter, food or medical care after Hurricane Michael.

Words fail me to describe this callousness.

Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville, Va.