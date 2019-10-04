Kari Buchanan’s Sept. 23 letter, “The path to fair maps in Virginia,” argued that the current redistricting reform amendment before the Virginia General Assembly does not go far enough. She is right, but the amendment is still important to pass because it would devise a system far superior to the current one that allows incumbents to flagrantly gerrymander their own districts.

Alongside the amendment, we should also pass legislation that would require new districts to be drawn in an unbiased and neutral way (without regard to personal preference, party affiliation or ethnicity) while keeping boundaries compact and cities and communities intact. We should make it easy for citizens to learn about and join the commission. In the name of increased competitiveness, we could experiment by trying the “efficiency gap” algorithm proposed to minimize “wasted votes,” a ranked-choice voting process like one Maine has deployed, or even the proportional representation methods of Ireland.

There are many good supplemental options the legislature could and should pass alongside the pending amendment to guide its commission in drawing neutral, sensible district maps. But the proposed amendment must first be approved.

Bruce Falk, Alexandria

