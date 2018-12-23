In her Dec. 18 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Let the government manufacture generic drugs,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) failed to appreciate an undeniable fact: The generic drug industry is a success story for patients. With the average co-pay around $6, generic medicines are affordable, and patients benefit from lower costs and healthier lives. Generic competition works, producing nearly $2 trillion in savings and annual price reductions of 7 to 8 percent.

While it is fair to scrutinize anomalies in the market, the solution is not for direct government involvement in manufacturing. Limited competition and drug shortages are often the result of low-margin medicines becoming unprofitable. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar testified this year to that point: “We may be driving those prices so low that we’re creating manufacturing anomalies that lead to sole-source products with others exiting.”

A far more cost-effective and taxpayer-friendly approach is to incentivize competition, protect generics from the anti-competitive practices of some brand-name drugmakers and repeal policies, including the penalty on generic drugs in Medicaid, that have contributed to the under-reimbursement of essential, lifesaving medicines.

The problem of rising prescription drug costs is real, but it is important to understand the differences between how the generic and brand-name drug markets operate. Patients benefit when more Food and Drug Administration-approved generics provide savings at the pharmacy counter, and we should all work toward that shared goal.

Chester "Chip" Davis, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Association for Accessible Medicines, a trade association of the generic drug industry.