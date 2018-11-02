Regarding Theresa Vargas’s Nov. 1 Metro column, “Strangers honor ‘angel’ who died saving a woman”:

Patricio Salazar laid down his life trying to help a woman who was being attacked — a woman he did not even know. He is being called an “angel,” but he was very human and is an example to us all. Fittingly, the column was published on All Saints’ Day — traditionally recognized in the Christian faith as a day to honor those among us who have shown outstanding faith and courage.

Patricia Coe O'Rourke, Chevy Chase

Theresa Vargas’s moving tribute to Patricio Salazar, a native of Bolivia who died attempting to rescue a woman from a brutal attack in Arlington, serves as a resounding counterpoint to the constant and inaccurate portrayal of immigrants — by the president and his supporters — as criminals, unwelcome in this country. Mr. Salazar’s heroic actions deserve a brighter spotlight. By itself, perhaps, the column was appropriately placed in the Metro section. In the context of the widespread fearmongering and race-baiting as we approach the midterm elections, however, it belonged on the front page.

Patrick L. Phillips, Washington