Regarding George F. Will’s Feb. 17 op-ed, “So, what is socialism, again?”:

We need patriotic capitalism, not democratic socialism. If the Democrats want to make President Trump a one-term president, they should never again speak the words “democratic socialism.” Rather, we should call upon corporations, the financial markets and our elite business schools to embrace the concept of patriotic capitalism. Patriotic capitalism would replace the ethically corrupt focus on shareholder value with a focus on stakeholder value. Corporations would have an obligation to balance and maximize benefits to front-line workers, local communities, shareholders and the taxpayers that contribute to the infrastructure that allows them to function. Patriotic capitalism does not require new regulations. It requires a change in the ethically bankrupt philosophy that greed is the highest purpose of a corporation. It requires that we recognize the daily cacophony on Wall Street is nothing more than a casino and has little to do with building a strong and just economy.

Joe DeSantis, Reston

George F. Will’s Feb. 17 op-ed ended with a good example of what little thinking conservatives actually do before they speak or write about socialism. It’s more important to cast the word as a pejorative than to simply explain that you would rather not pay for the standard of living that you have or your nation’s standing in the world.

The column’s last line, defining socialism as “From each faction according to its vulnerability, to each faction according to its ability to confiscate,” is true of our politics today in general. It has nothing to do with socialism. How else would you categorize the antics that just passed for tax reform? Top earners had the ability to confiscate, and the rest of us were vulnerable. This is hardly a characteristic of socialism but of the racketeering into which U.S. politics has degenerated. Taxing the rich more is more socialist than taxing them less, but it is how we achieved global supremacy, and it’s also the only way we’re going to keep it.

Vincent Miragliotta, Springfield

George F. Will claimed the U.S. income tax is “steeply progressive” because the top 1 percent pay 40 percent of taxes. He did not give the context: According to Gabriel Zucman, the top 1 percent of Americans own about 40 percent of the country’s wealth. So I think that their paying 40 percent of the tax is a nearly “flat” tax. A “steeply progressive” tax would charge them a much higher rate.

Faith Campbell, Springfield