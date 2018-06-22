Dana Milbank, in his June 19 Washington Sketch column [“Survival of the ignorant,” Tuesday Opinion], provided quite unintentional praise of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.). Mr. Milbank walked us through more than a year’s worth of scandals, rumors, tweetstorms and accusations about President Trump, his Cabinet and his staff about which Mr. Ryan has refrained from offering an explanation or even hazarding an opinion.

Mr. Milbank characterized Mr. Ryan’s reluctance to jump into the fray as a Darwinian response to the Trump administration and a weakness. However, I cannot fully express how heartening it is to have a politician serving in Washington who actually seems to focus on such esoterica as policy, governance and negotiation. The Post is at liberty to gasp and swoon at every bit of gossip out of the Washington diaspora; the leader of the House, if he is busy serving the interests of Americans, is not.

Kudos to Mr. Milbank for pointing out that Mr. Ryan isn’t just another Washington talking head but a serious public servant trying to address serious problems. If only we had 534 more like him.

Michael Doumitt, Woodbridge

Dana Milbank’s description of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) reminded me of Sgt. Hans Schultz’s iconic “I see nothing, I know nothing,” from the sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.” The analogy ends there, however, because there is no parallel between the sergeant’s harmless superior, Col. Wilhelm Klink, and the mean-spirited antics of Mr. Ryan’s boss, President Trump.

Peter S. Bernard, Silver Spring