The July 12 editorial “Nicaragua’s descent” decried the vicious political violence employed by the cornered and discredited President Daniel Ortega regime against the population.

Why is the paper so strikingly silent concerning the much worse assault by the government of Cameroon against the population of its western region?

In a situation reminiscent of the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the Paul Biya dictatorship has responded to what began as an unarmed political protest with a cruel campaign of killing, rape, kidnapping, torture, disappearances, and the burning of crops and villages, driving out their inhabitants into the bush.

This is an important story. We now have Cameroonians at our southern border begging for asylum from this murderous rampage.

Ted Mann, Arlington