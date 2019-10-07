Regarding Sally Jenkins’s Oct. 2 Sports column, “California law doesn’t take from the NCAA. It keeps athletes from being robbed.”:

If anything, in many cases, it is the supporters of the colleges and universities who are being robbed. Many of these “student” athletes are students in title only. There are few Len Elmores, Tom McMillens or Myron Rolles on the field or the court. Why increase the fraud by paying “students” to play? Think of the chaos that will ensue as agents, advisers and publicists, seeking a piece of the financial pie, make their presence known for hundreds of athletes — and as athletes hold out for a better deal. Rather than taking up space that could be used by genuine students, how about the ultimate recipients of the talent — the professional teams — establish farm teams, as they do in professional baseball. Then, these promising athletes, yet less promising students, could be trained and compensated.