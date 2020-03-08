Yet it’s a strategy born of war weariness — with poor outcomes. In modern history, handing off wars to underprepared government forces has seldom succeeded against patient insurgent forces such as the Taliban, whose timeline is endless, as it was with North Vietnam General Vo Nguyen Giap, who reminisced he would have fought untiringly. Meanwhile, nation-building in Afghanistan has failed. And how to extricate ourselves from asymmetric wars — with a “win” — has confounded policymakers.

AD

AD

The extraordinary mettle of our fighters, the lethality of our weapons, the quality of our training and the size of our military budget have mattered little. Ending asymmetric wars to our geopolitical gain continues to elude U.S. decision-makers. It’s better to leave Afghanistan and enshrine the lessons.

Keith Tidman, Bethesda

The signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban is a major step forward for Afghanistan. But Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper muddied the waters with his March 2 op-ed, “A chance to bring our troops home from Afghanistan for good.”

At no point does the deal condition a full U.S. troop withdrawal to the success of intra-Afghan negotiations. Mr. Esper, however, explicitly linked the two, suggesting that a troop departure could be delayed if political talks between Kabul and the Taliban break down.

AD

AD

The White House needs to issue a clarification immediately. If what Mr. Esper wrote is true, it would be the exact opposite of President Trump’s desire to pull the United States from endless wars. It would also likely consign more U.S. troop deployments to the country given the difficult nature of these highly complex talks.

The American people want their sons and daughters in uniform home after nearly 19 years at war. The United States doesn’t need a deal with the Taliban to do it.

Daniel R. DePetris, Astoria, N.Y.