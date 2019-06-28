Regarding the June 26 news article “Kushner offers vision of Mideast at peace, no details on how to get there”:

The Peace to Prosperity workshop in Bahrain launching Jared Kushner’s economic plan to promote peace between Israel and Palestinians reportedly put $50 billion on the table for a “deal of the century.” Whatever one thinks about the merits of the proposed plan, one should note that $50 billion spread over 10 years across five locations (Gaza and the West Bank — more than half the amount; Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan — the rest) is really peanuts when it comes to successfully lifting millions of people out of poverty. That works out to substantially less than Americans are reported to spend annually (never mind over 10 years) on such things as beer, potato chips and pet care; $50 billion sounds bigger than it really is.

Margaret McKelvey, Arlington

