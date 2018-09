Police investigate an accident in Northwest Washington in 2013 in which several pedestrians were injured. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Pedestrian fatalities are rising in the Washington area and across the United States, according to the Sept. 4 Metro article “4 pedestrians fatally struck over holiday weekend.” Most such deaths are attributed to what police often term “pedestrian error,” such as walking in a traffic lane or outside a crosswalk.

I’m curious: How does a dead pedestrian present his or her side of the story?

Don DeArmon, Frederick