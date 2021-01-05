The attack was part of an often-troubling trend toward targeting the homes of politicians and other public figures, of all persuasions, for political protest. The same night that Ms. Pelosi’s home was hit, hostile graffiti also appeared on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Louisville front door. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has faced repeated picketing of his home in the town of Newfields, led by right-wing opponents of a statewide coronavirus-related mask mandate. Some of the picketers have been armed. Mr. Sununu has canceled his outdoor inauguration ceremony planned for Thursday over concerns the protesters would appear there, too.

Among many such D.C.-area incidents, the latest occurred on Monday night when about a dozen people stood outside Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) Vienna home to denounce his upcoming challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. We strongly support their message — Mr. Hawley’s maneuver is cynical and destructive of democratic norms — but not their methods. A sidewalk candlelight vigil would have been acceptable (and probably effective). What the group actually did — standing for nearly half an hour outside the house, chanting loudly through bullhorns and, at one point, coming to the front door even after an occupant had asked them to leave — was intrusive, annoying and possibly intimidating, both to Mr. Hawley’s family and his neighbors.

In his headline-seeking way, Mr. Hawley, who was not home during the demonstration, called the protesters “Antifa scumbags.” Despite his claims that they had “terroriz[ed] innocent people,” through “leftwing violence,” video of the event suggests otherwise. There was no violence and no physical damage. Nevertheless, the protest may well have violated Virginia law, which bans stationary picketing outside a home, as police officers informed the group before it dispersed.

Clearly, protesting at residences has the potential for great expressive impact — which does, and should, enjoy constitutional protection — and for nuisance or intimidation, which don’t, and shouldn’t. We can expect our elected officials to put up with a lot, but not destruction of their property or invasion of their privacy. If that changes, good people will refuse to engage in public office. Subjecting government decision-makers and their families to a heckler’s veto where they live has nothing to do with democracy.

State and local officials should redouble efforts to investigate and punish conduct, such as the attacks on Ms. Pelosi’s and Mr. McConnell’s homes, that breaks laws against property destruction and trespassing. As for cases that don’t involve such violations, the Supreme Court has established reasonable rules. States and localities must allow marches that move through a residential area but can prohibit protesters from essentially setting up camp outside a particular home. Such laws should be enforced without regard to any protest’s political goal. This line helps distinguish legitimate protest from mob action, and governments should step up efforts to defend it.