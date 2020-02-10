With prayer weaponized and national religious leaders mute, cowed and submissive, is it too absurd to foresee a time when individual prayers are required to be vetted in advance for loyalty and approved by a national Prayer Review Board, headed by the Rev. Franklin Graham, secretary of the Prayer Force?

And if anyone sayeth “I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay for that,” comes the answer, “Yes, yes, you will be.”

Thomas Chappell Aldridge, Alexandria

Of course, being the man he is, President Trump cannot fathom that other people can do difficult things such as pray for people they don’t agree with or love their enemies (or at least not hate them and try to love them).

I am a yellow dog Democrat and have been since I was 12. I pray for Mr. Trump, the congressional Republicans and the rest of the government every night — praying they might find their way back to civil discourse and respect for the Constitution. Difficult? Yes. Every. Night.

Coincidentally, Friday’s Bible Verse of the Day from Bible Study Tools: Titus 1:15-16, “To the pure, all things are pure, but to those who are corrupted and do not believe, nothing is pure. In fact, both their minds and consciences are corrupted. They claim to know God but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good.” If you pray, pray nightly. For all of us and the world. Walk in love. Live without fear. My rector tells us this every week. Right is not always easy. But it is right.

Margot Culhane, Ashburn

President Trump has swiftly enacted his revenge on at least three officials. Two of the three committed the offense of testifying truthfully before the House intelligence committee. The third’s offense is being the brother of one of the others. Perhaps other family members must be dealt with also.

What, then, is in store for the traitorous whistleblower once the Trump team, possibly aided by its Justice Department, makes a conclusive confirmation of his or her identity — will the team wait that long? Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. deserves credit for refusing to cooperate with the posse, although he must have known this would really annoy the prince.