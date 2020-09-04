Indeed, the surprise about Pelosi (D-Calif.) and what Republicans would like you to think of as “hair-gate” — did she highhandedly violate the rules that apply to others in search of a decent blowout? — is that it took so long to happen. Women in the public eye during the pandemic have the challenge of looking like they’re not in the midst of a pandemic — otherwise we’d be talking about Pelosi’s roots, or her frizz, or how she is in desperate need of a trim. But they can’t do what they’d otherwise do to keep up appearances.

Let’s face it, looks matter in politics. That includes good hair. The last bald — or admittedly bald — president was Dwight D. Eisenhower.

A nice head of hair says nothing about your capacity to lead the country, but it does help to get you there: See John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton. Joe Biden was losing his hair until, suddenly, he wasn’t, and it’s fair to surmise that his presidential ambitions had something to do with that transformation.

At the same time, hair — specifically, appearing to care too much about your hair — can be treacherous, a metaphor for vanity and self-indulgence. We want our presidents to look good but not to try too hard to achieve that goal. Reagan always took pains to deny, implausibly, that he dyed his hair. President Trump’s coiffure concoction is, of course, an outlier here. Somehow, he can tint it, construct it on top, plaster it on the sides, spray it into submission and escape the derision that would greet another politician who went to such pathetic lengths.

In the early months of his presidency, Clinton was skewered for weeks for allegedly holding up air traffic when he got a $200 haircut from Beverly Hills stylist Cristophe aboard Air Force One on the LAX tarmac. The accusation was bogus but the damage was done to the “putting people first” president.

Sen. John Edwards’s (D-N.C.) presidential ambitions were, well, mussed by reports about a $400 haircut and a video of Edwards and an assistant fluffing, primping and spraying for a full two minutes, set to the tune of “I Feel Pretty.” The $400 do was leaked, as it turned out, by the rival Barack Obama presidential campaign, strategist David Plouffe later confess-bragged.

All this is nothing compared to the hair-related (hair-raising?) challenges for women in politics. Where male politicians can’t afford to be caught dyeing their hair, women can’t afford not to. Obama could let his hair go gray in office. Gray is not an option for female politicians. Graying ladies look haggard to the public, not distinguished.

Hillary Clinton, running against Trump, made a virtue of this necessity. When Trump’s elaborate locks became something of a campaign trail joke, Clinton volunteered, “If anyone wonders if mine is real, here’s the answer: The hair is real, the color isn’t.” Her array of ever-changing hairstyles became a riff in a Class Day speech at Yale in 2001: “The most important thing I have to say to you today is that hair matters. This is a life lesson my family did not teach me, Wellesley and Yale Law School failed to instill: Your hair will send significant messages to those around you. . . . Pay attention to your hair, because everyone else will.”

So did Pelosi violate California’s covid regulations when she had her hair done at an empty San Francisco salon, at times taking off her mask? Certainly, she, or an aide, should have double-checked about what was permitted. Was Pelosi, as the speaker alleged, “set up” by the salon owner? Not a smart thing to say, but hell hath no fury — understandable fury — like a woman caught on camera inside the supposed privacy of her salon.

Trump and his maskless enablers, though, are the last folks on the planet with standing to criticize others for failing to model good pandemic behavior. The spectacle of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany playing the clip of wet-haired, robe-clad Pelosi at the salon on a loop at the start of the daily briefing is extreme parody straight from a Christopher Buckley novel.

This on a day when Trump, before a mask-free crowd, mocked Biden’s mask-wearing: “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him? It gives him a feeling of security.”

I could say what would give me a feeling of security, but you already know. Our collective hair should be on fire. Just not about Pelosi and hers.