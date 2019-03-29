Sadly, I remember when the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference was meant to bring Jews of all types together. We were all over the spectrum in our observance preferences and our politics. We still are. The conference was used to bridge the gaps and bring us together.

Vice President Pence used the anti-Semitic words of one of the 60 new Democratic House members to bash the entire Democratic Party and paint all Democrats as anti-Israel [“At AIPAC, Pence chastises Democrats on Israel,” PowerPost, March 26]. Other than dividing our people, what purpose was served? There are anti-Semites all across the political spectrum. Yes, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) words were ill-advised. I’m just as certain that the murderer of 11 Jews at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue probably wasn’t voting Democratic. Anti-Semitism and hate speech of all kinds are troubling. The vice president’s divisive speech didn’t help.

Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.