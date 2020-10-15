It thus is very much in the national interest for states to have the ability to prepare the avalanche of mailed-in ballots for counting prior to Election Day, so that they can get a head start on the count. The good news, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, is that 34 states allow some form of pre-processing: checking voter signatures, opening envelopes, preparing ballots for insertion in counting machines and, in some places, counting them as well. This includes most of the so-called battleground states, whose electoral votes will likely decide the outcome. And the movement is bipartisan: In Florida, where Republicans control the legislature and governor’s office, ballot processing can begin 22 days before Nov. 3; North Carolina, which has a Democratic governor and GOP legislature, allows five weeks. An added benefit is that minor errors may be caught and corrected in time for voters to recast valid votes.
Yet there are still two politically pivotal states — Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) and Pennsylvania (20) — that permit no pre-Election Day ballot processing, even though both expect far higher than normal volumes of absentee voting. In Wisconsin, where county clerks have already received more than 785,000 absentee ballots — almost as many as in all of 2016 — the Republican legislature has not acted and has no plans to reconvene before Nov. 3, despite an appeal by the state’s GOP senator, Ron Johnson, to address the issue. In Pennsylvania, which is expecting 10 times more absentee ballots than in 2016, GOP legislators are commendably willing to allow ballot processing three days prior to the election. But they are attempting to trade their agreement for supposed election security measures, such as eliminating ballot drop boxes, that Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, rightly opposes.
At least in Pennsylvania, there are still three more legislative session days, beginning Monday, in which to reach agreement. Talks are taking place, giving Mr. Wolf a chance to address any of the Republicans’ legitimate concerns. Yet the burden, both political and moral, is on those who would balk at common-sense measures to facilitate full enfranchisement of the voting public, as well as a quick and clean count of their ballots. Mr. Trump claims to want results on election night. Pennsylvania’s Republicans still have time to bring that prospect closer to reality.
