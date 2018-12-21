Regarding the Dec. 19 obituary “From TV’s ‘Laverne’ to one of the big screen’s hit directors”:

Although I am too young to have watched “Laverne & Shirley,” I was saddened that Penny Marshall, who died Dec. 17, never fully knew the impact she had on my generation. I watched “A League of Their Own,” which Ms. Marshall directed, in 2012 when I was in fifth grade. Ms. Marshall showed me at a young age that women can do anything and the important role that women played in World War II.

“A League of Their Own” was the inspiration behind the National Memorial to the Women Who Worked on the Home Front Foundation, whose goal is to build a memorial in our nation’s capital to the women Ms. Marshall’s movie portrayed. Beyond the baseball players, her movie stood as a symbol for the tens of thousands of women who kept the industries of the United States running while the men were away. Thank you, Ms. Marshall, for being among the first to bring these women’s stories to the general public in a hilarious and inspiring manner.

Raya Kenney, Washington

The writer is a founder of the National Memorial to the Women Who Worked on the Home Front Foundation.