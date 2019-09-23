The Sept. 22 Business article, “Finding freedom from workplace conformity,” rightly pointed out that too many black women and men experience discrimination in the workplace because of their natural hairstyles. This pressure to conform — to force black natural hair to adhere to white standards of beauty — begins at an early age. I’ll never forget the first time one of my daughters asked me why her hair wasn’t straight like that of the girls on television. I told her she was beautiful the way she was created and that I would fight to ensure that no one would force her, or her hair, to be otherwise. That is why I’m introducing the Crown Act with my Montgomery County Council colleague Nancy Navarro (D-District 4). It would prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Montgomery County.

With more than 200,000 black and Latina women in our county, this is an issue that affects how many of our residents live and work. I’ve heard too many stories of those who have felt subconsciously or overtly shamed into taming their natural hair. My daughters and all little girls and boys deserve to grow up in a community that celebrates who they are — and never demands they be anything else.

Will Jawando, Colesville

The writer, a Democrat, is an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council.

