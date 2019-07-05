The June 3 editorial “A conversation Congress needs to have” asked whether disclosure is enough to keep foreign interference out of political ads. No, but the real question is, will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) allow a bill that could curtail foreign influence in the 2020 general election to reach the floor? The answer again is no.

Mr. McConnell probably expects to benefit from foreign interference in the election. Besides continuing to serve as the majority leader, Mr. McConnell has made a Faustian bargain to keep the president in office.

Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase

