Regarding the Nov. 1 news article “Court mulls case in which millions got nothing and lawyers got millions”:

The issue is not whether the settlement of the Google class-action suit is equitable, but why was there a settlement at all? Why was it in court at all?

As reported, it was brought on behalf of millions who “may” have had their privacy rights violated by a data breach. Did any suffer actual, identifiable harm as a result? Is the abstract possibility of future harm the plaintiffs may not ever suffer now a basis for a lawsuit to recover money damages?

The larger issue the Supreme Court avoids is that these “coupon class actions,” in which lawyers receive millions for suing and their clients receive a worthless coupon toward some future purchase they will never make (or, as here, nothing at all), confer no tangible benefit upon the clients the lawyers nominally represent. They are merely a jackpot justice racket for the enrichment of lawyers who specialize in them. Instead of questioning the fairness of such settlements, the court should be putting an end to such abuses altogether.

Paul B. Weiss, Hedgesville, W.Va.