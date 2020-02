In his Feb. 14 op-ed, “ The rise of the moderate Democrat ,” David Ignatius claimed the Democratic Party’s “moderate wing” was revived with the victory of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.

But by any objective or historical measure, Mr. Buttigieg is not a moderate. Mr. Buttigieg’s proposed tax increases dwarf those of past Democratic presidential nominees. He has proposed a massive $7 trillion in tax increases over the next decade. That’s five times the size of the tax increases proposed by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and more than double the size of the tax increases proposed by former vice president Joe Biden in his current campaign for president.