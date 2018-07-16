Regarding the July 13 front-page article “Strzok testifies amid partisan fury”:

The issue at the heart of the House of Representatives’ investigation of FBI agent Peter Strzok is whether bias affected the impartial execution of professional duties. The public hearing Thursday again made clear that the members of the House oversight committees themselves are guilty parties in that regard. The real question is whether the partisan House, with its short election cycle, should be entrusted with oversight responsibilities at all.

David Leatherwood, Reston

The appearance of the anti-Trump text messager FBI agent Peter Strzok before the joint House Oversight and Judiciary hearing was a disaster.

The Republicans grilled Mr. Strzok on whether his text messages showed bias regarding then-Republican candidate for president Donald Trump, the Clinton emails and the Russia investigation. Mr. Strzok, defiant to the end, bobbed and weaved his way around answering some of the Republicans’ questions or refused to answer on the advice of lawyers.

The Democrats, well, I’m not sure why they were there, certainly not to get to the bottom of the controversy. The Democrats basically beatified Mr. Strzok and then used the opportunity of the hearing as a platform to rail against President Trump’s policies.

Mr. Strzok smirked as the joint committee members fought one another, yelled for points of order or parliamentary inquiries, talked over one another and finger-pointed. One Democrat even tried unsuccessfully to offer a motion to adjourn the hearing so Republicans couldn’t ask any more questions, and to let Mr. Strzok off the hook. Mr. Strzok smirked again when Democratic staff members held up signs to disrupt the hearing.

So, in the long run, nothing substantive was really accomplished. The hearing was an exercise in futility. It didn’t make a difference if you were a Republican or Democrat on that joint committee. Everybody in the hearing room that day looked bad. It was a bad day for democracy, too.

Michael Bloomer, Gainesville